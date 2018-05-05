Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Real Reason She’s Given Him A Second Chance

Why did Khloe Kardashian forgive Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal? Here’s the reason she’s giving their relationship another shot and why Kris and Kim are being supportive of her decision.

Fans were incredibly disappointed to see photos of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together on May 4, but apparently the Revenge Body host has a good reason for giving her boyfriend another chance after his cheating scandal. “At the end of the day Khloe decided that keeping her family together is the most important thing of all, so she decided to stay with Tristan and make it work,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s made it clear to him that she won’t tolerate any more embarrassing incidents, and if anything like this happens again then she’s on the first plane back to California. Tristan has given her his word that he won’t mess up again, and Khloe is choosing to believe him.”

But Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and co. still haven’t totally forgiven the NBA star, even if Khloe has. “Kris and Khloe’s sisters are all being supportive of her decision, but privately nobody thinks this is going to work out well,” our insider adds. “The general consensus is that Tristan can’t be trusted, and that he’s going to break Khloe’s heart again, but for now, everyone is giving him the benefit of the doubt.”

Fans were shocked to find out that the couple are on good terms when TMZ released a video that showed them having lunch together with friends at the Town Hall restaurant in Cleveland. The footage showed the new parents of baby True both smiling and laughing with one another. “They both looked like they were really happy,” an eyewitness told HL about the outing. “Khloe was smiling a lot and I was amazed by how great she looked, I would never have guessed that she just had a baby. When they left Tristan had his arm around her protectively. They looked a happy couple to me.” What can we say? Love is complicated!