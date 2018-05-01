TI’s Son Messiah Looks As Dapper As His Dad On The Way To Prom — See Incredible Pic

T.I. is one proud papa. As his son, Messiah, was about to head to prom, Tip took a pic of this ‘exquisite’ looking son, while trying to hold back the joy of seeing his boy grow up.

“My how time flies!!!” T.I., 37, said when captioning a May 1 Instagram post, showing his son, Messiah Harris, 18, posing with his prom date. “I remember bringing this young Man home from the hospital in a 85’ suburban wit 12’ woofers in da back beating Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ on repeat… look at him now!!! Him and his beautiful date look exquisite. I’m proud of you young man!!! Love you dearly. #ProudPops.” Messiah looked like a chip off the old block, wearing a sharp suit that complemented his date’s gown nicely. No wonder Tip was getting all the fatherly feels, seeing his boy turn into a man right before his eyes.

It was just a few months ago when T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, were celebrating Messiah’s 18th birthday. The Xscape singer posted a shot of her son, looking rather dapper, to her instagram on Feb. 2. “Happy birthday to our oldest son,” Tiny captioned the photo. “He’s such a handsome, well groomed gentleman & I’m proud to have been in his life for 17yrs. Can’t believe you’re 18 now. Love you to the moon & back.”

Fun fact – Messiah actually pointed out how Tupac’s song had a deep meaning to him back on June 16, 2017, on what would have been his 46th birthday. “My daddy say whenever I cried as a baby, he’d ride me in the back of his truck blastin “Hail Mary” and I’d be aight,” Messiah captioned a video of him rapping along to Tupac’s “Me Against The World.” “Happy Birthday. You ain’t leaving us. You ain’t going nowhere.”

While Tip and Tiny may have had their problems in the past, one thing has been undeniable: they are dedicated to their kids. Tameka shared a moment with her two-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris, where the two of them were totally twinning. With matching leather jackets and white slogan tees, Tiny and her daughter went back and forth, saying “You cute.” It was absolutely adorable, and seeing how much Tiny and T.I. love their kids – from their oldest to their youngest – is always heartwarming.