Did Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Split After Report Claim He Cheated? – The Truth

Is there really trouble in paradise between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert? After a report claimed he cheated, we’ve got the cold hard truth for you right here!

These two are STILL relationship goals! Teyana Taylor, 27, and Iman Shumpert, 27, have NOT split, despite a pesky report, which claims the Cleveland Cavaliers star cheated on her. The proof? — Teyana herself took to Instagram stories on May 1, where she posted a real-time video of her dancing in Shumpert’s arms! “The only split petunia is doing is on da di-kkkkk,” she captioned the video, along with emoji laughing faces and pink hearts.

Teyana also took to Twitter to slam the absurd split rumor. She retweeted a slew of messages from fans, one of which read, “[Teyana’s] response to the breakup rumor is the best.” The singer retweeted another message that said the site which reported the cheating rumor “is not even credible.” Iman then asked Teyana is she wanted to “go get a banana split when you get back from work” in a tweet on May 1, after the report came out.

As Teyana and Iman continue to laugh at the breakup report, the pair can be seen happier than ever on their hit VH1 show, Teyana & Iman. The show, which premiered in March 2018, follows the NBA star and the singer/dancer/actress on their unconventional love story, as they navigate through the success of their careers. The show also features their adorable daughter, Junie, and how their family keeps love alive.

The untrue report also claims that the couple’s reality show was cut short from eight episodes to six because of their split. Teyana abruptly announced the show’s season finale on Monday, April 30, after six episodes, to the surprise of dedicated fans. However, it wasn’t because of a split, as she’s already addressed that report. It is unknown if the show was even cut short, or if the first season was originally slated for six episodes. But, after the rave reviews from fans, Teyana & Iman are here to stay! — Now, don’t believe everything you hear, guys!

Check out Teyana’s epic clap back to the split report, below!