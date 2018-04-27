Iggy Azalea & Tyga: Why Kylie Jenner Wants To Warn Rapper About Dating Her Ex

Kylie Jenner wants to have a few words with Iggy Azalea. She thinks dating Tyga should come with a warning and she’s more than willing to spill the tea.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has more than a few things to say to Iggy Azalea, 27. That’s what a pal of the reality TV star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Ever since the blonde rapper was spotted holding hands with Tyga, 28, at Coachella on April 14, rumors have been flying that they are an item. Their romance comes a year after Kylie and Tyga split so it would be natural to assume the beauty mogul still had some feelings for her ex. But the insider claims that’s not the case. Kylie’s not jealous. She just wants to warn Iggy about her ex’s past.

The pal tells us, “Kylie’s not jealous of Iggy and Tyga; not at all. But she does think Iggy should be careful because Tyga’s got a bad track record when it comes to cheating.” The source alleges that Tyga was unfaithful several times and she thinks it’s only fair that Iggy knows what she’s getting into. The source says, “Kylie caught him being unfaithful multiple times when they were together. Side chicks were always texting Tyga and it was painful for Kylie and even though she may not know Iggy that well, it’s girl code and she feels she should warn her. No one deserves to go through that.”

Whether or not Tyga cheated on Kylie, we all know that Iggy suffered a very public heartbreak – and painful split – after she says she caught her ex-fiancé, NBA star Nick Young, 32, cheating on her. In June 2016, she shared her sadness with fans in a series of tweets, writing, “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage.” She added, “I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.” Sounds like Kylie wants to make sure that this time around Iggy knows exactly what she’s getting into!