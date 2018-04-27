Size 16 Model Hunter McGrady Calls ‘BS’ On Curvy Girls Thinking They Can’t Wear Bikinis

If you don’t think you can hit the beach in a bathing suit because you’re not a size 2, well stop that thought ASAP. Plus-size model Hunter McGrady says you can run on the beach and rock a bikini, even if you have rolls.

“I’m calling BS,” Hunter McGrady fearlessly told HollywoodLife.com. “I’m calling BS on being told that if you’re a curvier girl, you can’t wear bikinis, you can’t run on the beach if you have rolls, you can’t be seen in those things.” The model, who was actually the curviest woman to ever be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue at a size 16, has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and gave confident-boosting advice for women who don’t feel so great about their own figures as summer approaches. “Every time I go to the beach, I’m like, I want to be seen! I want my body to be seen. I’m beautiful as I am, I am worthy to wear a little, teeny bitty bikini if I want to,” Hunter said, while working the carpet at Rolling Stone‘s celebration of their New Classics edition.

Hunter also added that she has a plus-size bathing suit line coming out on June 19th, with Playful Promises! “I am so excited because we have something for every body there,” she said.” Everything is really sexy and it fits plus size bodies, which is so nice.” Girls everywhere, no matter their size, will be able to embrace Hunter’s confidence in their suits this summer, and even get inspired by her own Sports Illustrated shoot! “That opportunity wasn’t just big for me career. It was big for women, and the world, and people would be able to open this magazine and relate to someone they may not have been able to in the past.”

However, just because women like Hunter, Ashley Graham, Chloe Marshall and more are making waves in the world of fashion, there still is an underrepresentation of plus-size women in the industry. “I want to see a plus size model on everything. I want to see her on the cover of US Vogue,” Hunter enthused. “I want to see her on the cover of every magazine , on the big screen, I think we’re getting there, but there’s a while to go.” Well, we can’t wait to see all of the amazing things to come from Hunter, soon!