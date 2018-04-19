‘Three Wives, One Husband’: Son Of Reality Show Polygamists, 2, Dies In Tragic House Fire

This is heartbreaking! A 2-year-old boy who’s parents star in TLC’s show ‘Three Wives, One Husband’ has tragically died following a fire in a Utah home on April 14. Here’s everything we know!

A parent should never bury their child. Unfortunately, this is the sad reality for Enoch Foster and his three wives Catrina, Lillian, and Lydia Foster as they are mourning the loss of their 2-year-old son Adonijah Foster. The polygamous family, who’s fundamentalist Mormon life is featured on TLC’s Three Wives, One Husband, lost Adonijah after their Utah home was engulfed in flames on Saturday, according to The Deseret News. While two others in the family were treated for smoke inhalation, little Adonija died when the fire ignited in the room where he was sleeping, the San Juan County Sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and we can’t possibly imagine how devastating this is.

Making the news even more heartbreaking, Adonijah’s birth was featured on the documentary television show, which premiered in 2017. He quickly captured the hearts of many viewers, and our hearts go out to his family. Adonijah was Enoch’s 17th child, and his mother Lillian’s seventh. Following his tragic death, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up in his honor. The page has raised nearly $42,500 so far. “The Fosters have helped so many people, expecting nothing in return. This family can use all the support they can get and I know they will be forever grateful. Let’s rally together and help them overcome a growing financial burden during this tragic time,” the page reads.

Services for Adonijah will reportedly be held on April 22, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. We are wishing the Fosters the best during this difficult time. Adonijah was certainly a beautiful boy.