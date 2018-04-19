Brad Pitt Calls Neri Oxman ‘Several Times A Day’ — Is He Really ‘Infatuated’ With Her?

Brad Pitt & Neri Oxman are so close, they call each other several times a day! According to a report, Brad & Neri’s busy schedules present a ‘huge challenge’!

Brad Pitt, 54, and Neri Oxman, 42, are chatting each other up each and every day, as if they’re old pals! Apparently, the two close friends are making it a point to hear from each other regularly, according to a new report. “They continue to talk on the phone several times a day and are very infatuated with each other,'” a source close to Neri told Us Weekly. “Their busy schedules are going to be a huge challenge because Neri isn’t going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt.”

When it comes to their hang-out sessions, the two are taking this new friendship slowly and with very low stakes attached. “They are going to have fun and see where it goes,” the source went on to say. The two are reportedly not worrying about what the future holds.

However, in response to all the media attention the two have been getting, Neri is not only not used to it, she’s finding it very unsettling. “Neri is extremely uncomfortable with all of the media attention and feels that her personal life has now come under a microscope,” the source added. “Brad feels badly about this of course, but he is powerless to stop it.”

We reported recently how Neri has reacted to all the flurry of attention. “Neri is feeling the pressure of spending time with Brad,” a source close to Neri EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She feels like all eyes are on her in Boston and she is getting more attention than ever before. Friends and family are constantly asking her about Brad which is something that she did not expect. She really likes him a lot.”