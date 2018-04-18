Tiny Shows Off Insane New Dreads In Glam Selfie: Love Or Loathe Her Hairstyle?

Looking gorgeous, Tiny! The singer showed off her brand-new hair makeover — multi-colored locs on Instagram on April 17. What do you think of her latest hairstyle?

Tiny, 42, posted a stunning selfie on April 17 to reveal her latest hairstyle. The Xscape singer is rocking blonde, red, and black dreadlocks. “Sssshit so good, might not even pull it out🎶 #AtlShit 👑💯🤩 s/o to my babes @jazzybraidzatl having fun with these locs,” she captioned the Instagram photo. Tiny loves to switch up her style, and we’re loving this latest hair makeover.

Seriously, Tiny can rock any hairstyle. She always looks so FABULOUS! She flaunted her new locs on her Instagram Story while doing interviews with her fellow Xscape girls and attending the premiere of Traffik. This isn’t the first time she’s rocked dreadlocks, but she’s been trying new looks like wavy blonde locks and a blonde pixie cut.

Tiny recently got back from a family vacation with on-again, off-again love T.I., 37, The mom-of-four sizzled in a bikini while in Mexico. Tiny, T.I. and the kids had a blast just relaxing and having some quality fun in the sun. Tiny and T.I’s relationship has been a rollercoaster over the years, but HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that T.I.’s ready to show how committed he is to Tiny by renewing their vows. “They have had plenty of troubles and have almost done the divorce thing, but love always wins out with these two,” our source said.

Their youngest child, Heiress, just celebrated her second birthday. Are Tiny and T.I. thinking about having more kids? A source close to the couple revealed that they’ve definitely thought about it. “They love all their kids and are ready to add another to the mix, for 8 total. They love having a big family and watching their kids grow only makes Tip and Tiny want more,” our source said. Bring on more Harris little ones!