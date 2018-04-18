Paris Hilton Freezing Her Eggs & She’s ‘Suffering’ Extreme Side Effects: ‘Cold Sweats & More’

Now that Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka, she’s thinking about motherhood! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s freezing her eggs and how daunting the process has been!

Paris Hilton, 37, wants to be a mom, and as she would say, that’s hot! So, in preparation, she’s decided to freeze her eggs, which is a good idea considering she just got engaged to her beau Chris Zylka, 31, on Jan. 2. However, for the famous heiress, freezing her eggs has not been easy. “Paris is struggling with freezing her eggs. It has been a challenging process for her, and she has been suffering for weeks. Paris has been dealing with occasional cold sweats, dizziness, and other uncomfortable and rare side effects related to the process of harvesting her eggs,” a source close to Paris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Who knew it could be this difficult?!

“It has been a tough journey, but she has been a trooper. Paris has been strong and is enduring the ordeal to protect and guarantee her future family,” our source continued. Poor Paris! But like our source said, it will all be worth it in the end especially since Paris has her wonderful fiancé by her side. “She is happy with her man, Chris, and looking forward to marrying him and starting a family,” our source added. So cute, right?

Since their engagement, Paris has not been shy about bragging about Chris. After all, he did give her a $2 million engagement ring! While out in Beverly Hills with her sister Nicky Hilton, Paris boasted about Chris to TMZ after being asked what she would do if she was in Khloe Kardashian’s shoes. “That would never happen to me, my man is amazing,” Paris said addressing Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Nevertheless, we’re wishing Paris the best in regards to her eggs!