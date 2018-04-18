Amber Rose Gets Sexy & Shows Off New Boobs In Lingerie — Before & After Pics

It’s been three months since Amber Rose’s breast reduction surgery, and she’s LOVING her results. Check out her hot before and after pics below!

Amber Rose has new boobs, and she wants you to see them! The 34-year-old model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself post breast reduction surgery, and TBH she’s never looked better. In the pic posted on April 16, Amber flaunts her significantly smaller girls in a sexy blue velvet bodysuit. She captioned the Instagram, “don’t you just love my new lamp?!” but clearly no one is paying attention to the piece of furniture. “Wow!! Smoking!!” one fan commented, and we totally agree. If you’re a fan of Amber, you know her boobs have been apart of her image, so her decision to get a breast reduction came as quite a shock. However, after reading her statement we can understand why she did it. Take a look at her before and after photos below!

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” Amber tweeted in July. And although her mind was made, she was still pretty nervous about the surgery. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho… any advice?” Amber asked her fans. “Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reductions scars?” Amber tweeted. Thanks to world-renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. David Matlock and Dr. Garth Fisher, Amber successfully went from a size H to a D.

Clearly, Amber is in love with her new look because she can’t stop showing them off! On April 15, Amber posted a photo of herself from Coachella rocking a pink laced jumpsuit, and there were no signs of any lollipop scars. Of course Amber would be gorgeous at any size, but we couldn’t be happier for her. You go, girl!