Garrett Jacobs: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old ‘Idol’ Crooner

Garrett Jacobs is one of the top 24 ‘American Idol’ contestants who is fighting to be the next big thing. Here’s what you need to know about the adorable singer from Louisiana.

1. Garrett impressed the American Idol judges from the first audition! Garrett showed up and put a twist on James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” They saw a lot of potential in the then 17-year-old and sent him off to Hollywood. During Hollywood Week, he wowed with his performance of “Wicked Games” and sang Shawn Mendes’s “Treat You Better” for his top 24 solo performance.

2. Music has always come naturally to him. He started playing guitar when he was 12 years old, but he wrote on his official website that he couldn’t “remember a time in my life when I was not singing.” He noted that music has “always been a passion” and music has been the one thing that “seemed to come naturally” to him. He added, “Music seemed to be what I was best at. It has always been my escape.”

3. His grandmother is the cutest thing. Garrett dubs his grandmother, Honey, his biggest fan. When the judges gave Garrett a ticket to Hollywood, he FaceTimed his grandmother! She was so excited!

4. His town named a day after him! Garrett hails from Bossier City, Louisiana. April 3 is officially Garrett Jacobs Day in Bossier! “When I found out that they were declaring a special day for me, I thought wow this is kind of big,” he told BeBossier.com. “From now on April 3rd, 2018 will be remembered as Garrett Jacobs Day. I was recognized by the council, so it was crazy to be able to have recognition like that.”

5. He’s inspired by a former American Idol winner! He cites season 11 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips as one of his musical inspirations, as well as Chris Stapleton, Clark Beckham, John Mayer, and Bill Withers.