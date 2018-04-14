17 Weirdest Coachella Outfits — See Wild Pics Of Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber & More

Coachella has brought out some pretty amazingly odd looks from celebs and other attendees over the years. Check out some of our favorites here!

Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world and it’s also the place where attendees love to dress in some seriously bizarre outfits! From bright designs and colors to huge fur coats, we’ve seen it all over the years. We’re taking a look at some of our favorite weird looks from the Coachellas past and present and we promise it’s something to look at! Despite the out-of-the-ordinary styles, a lot of these celebs know how to rock what they’re flaunting and we love them for it!

Kylie Jenner is a pure example of those who know how to rock the weird look. They’ve attended the festival in outfits that combined pieces of lingerie with a pants suit in a black sheer choice. Justin Bieber turned heads at the beginning of this year’s festivities in a colorful floral shirt with matching shorts and singer Halsey wore a super cropped top with a bra underneath the cut-off as well as sheer black pants with shorts underneath.

Jeremy Scott and Rita Ora were two other Coachella attendees who chose some eye-catching styles. They both wore funky Moschino outfits at the Moschino Candy Crush Desert Party in 2017. Actress AnnaLynne McCord went with a tiny bikini under a long shawl and gladiator sandals for her Coachella appearance and Alexis Ren chose a yellow, black and white leopard print top with denim shorts.

Celebs aren’t the only ones with weird Coachella style either. One man wore a tight American flag themed one-piece while a woman with bright red hair wore a brightly colored get-up that included a yellow over shirt that read “South America” all over it and cargo pants. Another man chose a graphic shirt with a skeleton on it and blue, white and gray tie dye style pants.

All these styles prove that Coachella is the place to be if you want to people watch and listen to come amazing music!