‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: A Doctor Leaves Seattle To Be With Cristina — Is It Owen?

Cristina Yang just saved the day, during the April 12 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and Sandra Oh didn’t even make an appearance. Let us explain…

OK, so Sandra Oh didn’t return to Grey’s Anatomy during the April 12 episode, but she did offer intern Sam Bello a spot at her medical research facility in Zurich after ICE showed up at Grey Sloan wanting to send her back to El Savador. And no, we’re not joking. An agent from ICE came to the hospital searching for Sam, but once Bailey and Meredith discovered she could be sent back to El Savador — a place she hadn’t been to since she was 1 — they stalled the agent and tried figuring out a way to keep Dr. Bello in the country. Sam couldn’t figure out why she would be deported, but she said the only way they could send her was if she had broken the law. Did she? Well, kind of. After Bailey basically saved ICE agent’s life by discovering his arteries were clogged — something we initially assumed was a tactic to stall him — he told her that Sam had been caught running a red light. Apparently, it’s something you could get deported for when you’re working in the U.S. under DACA. So in an effort to save her, and help her continue her career as a future surgeon, Meredith called Cristina and got Sam accepted into her program in Zurich. She also made it appear as though Sam had applied last year and already submitted an essay (one written “with the help of Maggie”), so they wouldn’t appear to be breaking any laws. All because Jeanine Mason was cast as the lead in the CW’s reboot of Roswell….

Anyway, April’s ex Matthew also made an appearance inside the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital this week, as his baby was experiencing some weird issues. Hoping to help, April took over for Owen in the pit so he could help the baby at Arizona’s request. Apparently, baby Ruby’s problems stemmed from a problem in her belly. “There’s a simple surgery” to help her, Owen told Matthew, who also said that “nights are tough” without his wife. Owen then admitted to Matthew that it was April’s intuition that helped him find the correct diagnosis. Matthew and April later reunited in the chapel, where they prayed next to each other. Could a reunion be in the works? Fingers crossed!

Finally, Alex’s patient Kimmie decided to check out of the hospital, when he and the other doctors came up short with trying to find her a cure. “It’s not your fault,” Kimmie told Alex, before adding, ” Iwant to see Broadway before I die… And I want to sing”. Amelia then reached out to Rebecca Froy, a doctor at another hospital, in an effort to find some sort of cure for Kimmie and patients like her. But once Rebecca discovered that the hospital was a Harper Avery owned hospital, she hung up on Amelia. Jackson tried intervening, but even he couldn’t get Rebecca to budge. Apparently, she signed some sort of legal document in the past that prohibits her from revealing why she refuses to work with the hospital. Jackson later learned from his mom that Rebecca had been involved in a lawsuit with his grandfather. Jackson didn’t seem to care what it was about because he eventually asked his lawyers to waive the agreement Rebecca had made with Harper, so she could help with Kimmie’s case. Catherine, however, seemed to know something we don’t because she became severely worried after hearing Jackson did that. “Jackson ruined us… We are ruined,” she told Richard. Do we sense a Harvey Weinstein-type plot-line coming on?

Other tidbits from this week’s episode: Jackson and Maggie finally had sex, and Owen initiated plans to adopt a child.