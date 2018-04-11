LeBron James Is Livid Over Tristan Thompson’s Cheating: ‘Kardashian Curse’ Is To Blame

Good job, Tristan Thompson. Not only did his cheating break Khloe Kardashian’s heart, but we’re also EXCLUSIVELY hearing that LeBron James is furious over this scandal because it could not have come at a worst time!

Add LeBron James, 33, to the long line of people mad at Tristan Thompson, 27, over him making out with multiple women who aren’t Khloe Kardashian, 33. However, King James isn’t pissed off just because Tristan two-timed KoKo, as a source close to LeBron EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that LeBron hates how this scandal could derail the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ run for the NBA title. “LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the insider says. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. With Cleveland having a so-so season – they’re en route to wrapping up the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, when they normally are battling for the top spot – is seems the last thing LeBron thinks his squad needs is to be embroiled in Tristan-Backstabbing-Baby-Mama-Drama. Surprisingly, Kim is also blaming Khloe (or at least, her family name) for this headache. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron,” the source added, “and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

Well, good news for LeBron: the New York Knicks didn’t make the playoffs (sorry, Knicks fans!) so he doesn’t have to worry about Tristan falling into temptation during the offseason. Tristan was spotted getting close to a woman, identified as model Lani Blair, at the PD-D lounge in NYC on April 7. On top of that infidelity, Tristan was caught on tape getting wild in a Washington D.C. hookah lounge, making out with one woman while motorboating another. Needless to say, Tristan’s actions have left his pregnant girlfriend absolutely mortified.

It has also left his pregnant girlfriend’s sister ready to beat him up. Kim Kardashian, 37, “can’t believe he would disrespect Khloe like this when she is weeks away from giving birth to her child,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Kim knows that at this stage in a pregnancy, Khloe needs to remain “claim, relaxed and stress-free” for the sake of the baby. So, on top of breaking Khloe’s heart and alienating his teammate, Tristan may have put his unborn child’s health at risk? Good going, Tristan.