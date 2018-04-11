‘Roseanne’s Lecy Goranson: Late Glenn Quinn’s Presence Was Felt On Set

In a new interview, Lecy Goranson gushes over Glenn Quinn, the late actor who played Mark on ‘Roseanne’. She also reveals the cast and crew often felt his spirit on set with them.



Lecy Goranson, 43, is opening up about the loss of her on-screen husband, Glenn Quinn, who died in December 2002 at just 32 years old. “The show is dedicated to his memory and his life,” Lecy told Access Live via satellite. “It was very interesting because while we were shooting the show there were many times where we felt his presence with us very, very strongly. Even some of the new crew members who weren’t with us back in the day kind of had an intuition, they kind of felt a presence.” The actress, best known for playing the original Becky on Roseanne, shared these new details after an emotional episode for her character. Sadly, Becky, a widow, finds out that at 43 years old she has less than a 5% chance of having a baby. The news forces Becky to face the fact she’s not over her husband, Mark, as her family rallies around her.

“He was just such a wonderful, wonderful, generous person and lovely,” Lecy went on, remembering Glenn. “I mean also, just easy on the eyes! But it felt good for us to celebrate his memory and also acknowledge his loss.” While Roseanne has yet to reveal how Mark died on the show, it’s clearly something open for exploration with Becky’s character. Lecy isn’t the only one remembering Glenn these days, either. Michael Fishman, the actor who plays Roseanne’s son DJ on the show, penned a tribute to Glenn on Facebook on April 11. “The show ended with a tribute to our late, beloved Glenn Quinn. I have said many times Glenn was an amazing person. He lit up every room he entered and every set he walked on. As a show we never considered replacing his character. Recasting as some in the media suggested was never even an option. Glenn is irreplaceable,” Michael wrote following the emotional April 11 episode.

