Jeffrey Dean Morgan: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Rampage’ & ‘Walking Dead’ Star

Here’s everything you need to know about TV and movie actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.



1.) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51, is originally from Seattle, Washington. He was the captain of his football team at Lake Washington High School, but switched to playing basketball at Skagit Valley College. Unfortunately, his career in sports ended abruptly due to an injury. He went on to act by starring in his first movie, Uncaged, in 1991. Since then, Jeffrey has appeared in well over 25 movies!

2.) He’s married to Hilarie Burton, 35. Jeffrey and Hilarie began dating in 2009, later welcoming their son, Augustus Morgan, in March 2010. Four years later Jeffrey and Hilarie made it official by quietly getting married. In September 2017 at the Emmy Awards, Hilarie revealed that she was pregnant with their second child by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet. On March 1 the couple happily revealed they had welcomed a baby girl named George into the world!

3.) Jeffrey is best known for three major TV roles. The first one was as Denny on Grey’s Anatomy, the love interest to Katherine Heigl‘s Izzie Stevens. He originally appeared in 10 episodes during the second season until Denny’s heartbreaking death. Denny later returns in season five as a hallucination to Izzie for a number of episodes. Jeffrey’s second most notable TV role was on Supernatural as John Winchester. Although he only appeared in 13 episodes, he left a lasting impact on fans of the longtime series. Last but certainly not least is Jeffrey’s current TV role portraying Negan on The Walking Dead.

4.) Jeffrey and Hilarie are not about that Hollywood lifestyle. Instead, the low-key couple chose to live on their very own farm in upstate New York. Jeffrey loves sharing images and videos of his farm animals on Instagram, especially his donkeys!

5.) Jeffrey, Hilarie and Paul Rudd partnered to save a local candy store. Samuel’s Sweet Shop was in danger of being shut down after the owner died suddenly, so Jeffrey, Hilarie and their friend, Paul Rudd, teamed up as business partners to keep it running. The store is located in Rhinebeck, New York.