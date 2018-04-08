‘The Royals’ Recap: Robert Makes Bold Moves & Liam Gets A Blast From The Past

While Liam reconnected with someone from his past, Robert made major moves politically and romantically on the April 8 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Plus, is Jaspenor already on the rocks again?!

The blackout is still ongoing, and Liam’s still not back at the palace. Instead, he finds his way to the Prince Arm’s, where Kathryn works. The place is completely destroyed, but she’s safe. However, she’s beyond worried because her dad is missing. Liam vows to help her. Liam goes with her to the morgue to ID a body, but the man is not her dad. Meanwhile, Jasper and Eleanor are in the honeymoon stage of their relationship. They’re cuddling in bed together, having sexy makeout sessions, you name it.

Robert has kickstarted the King Robert Relief Fund for those impacted the most by the blackout. He’s targeting Parliament big time. Willow is keeping track of his social media and the necklace Robert gave her, which is around her neck. The very sexy Cassandra shows back up at the palace and wants Willow to put in a good word with Robert. Robert is preoccupied with a speech that he says will change everything. Despite what he’s about to do, he hopes his connection with Willow will never change. Willow is swooning up a storm.

Jasper is recovering from his gunshot wound and his dad showing up as Alexandra’s new boyfriend. Jasper warns him to move on or tell Alexandra the truth. His dad, whose name is Earl, thinks he’s bluffing, so Jasper goes and tells Eleanor everything. She gets a good laugh out of it and later meets Earl. Turns out, all three of them have slept with Mandy. Even though Earl has definitely done some bad things in the past, Eleanor reminds Jasper that he only has one dad.

Robert makes his speech, and he meant what he said. He reveals that there’s a clause in the constitution that says if Parliament fails in a time of need, then the king can take control. He announces that Parliament is being dissolved for the time being. All of England is in his hands. Needless to say, Cyrus is impressed with Robert’s bold move. Colin York, Helena’s former flame and a member of Parliament, says Robert has overstepped. But Robert has him good — he has incriminating pictures of Colin and Helena! Robert wants his loyalty to make the scandal go away. Colin resigns instead.

Willow, like the rest of the country, is freaking out about Robert’s big move. In the midst of running the country, he makes time for her. He admits that he’s felt something he hasn’t felt in a long time: hope. Then they share their very first kiss!

Kathryn’s dad shows up safe, and he gives Liam a stern talking to. Before he walks out, Kathryn makes sure to tell Liam that he’s “the good brother.” Eleanor, still on her mission to help others, gives a sweet old lady whose cat needs surgery some candlesticks that are worth a lot of money. She starts to hit it off with Earl, and Jasper is not happy about it. Eleanor knows he’s nothing like his father. Later, when Jasper returns to work, he sees footage of Eleanor sneaking out of the palace. While Jasper is clearly getting the wrong idea, she just left to give the old lady the candlesticks! Oh, Jaspenor!

Cassandra calls Robert in a last ditch effort to catch his eye. While on the phone, Robert witnesses Willow defending him in a press conference. Robert quickly gets off the phone with Cassandra. BYE, GURL!

Upon returning to the palace, Robert overhears Liam defending him to Cyrus. Liam says he’s going to be loyal to his brother and wants to put the family back together. He knows now that he was wrong about Robert. Cyrus doesn’t want to give up on their plan. Unfortunately, Robert is still listening and banishes Cyrus from the country! Cyrus seeks political asylum in Venezuela.

Robert also gives his blessing to Liam to reunite with Kathryn, and then goes to see Willow. He apologizes for ever putting her on a list. Then he does something major — HE PROPOSES TO HER! But is Cassandra going to go down without a fight? Probably not.

The episode ends with Liam telling Kathryn that he’s not giving up on their relationship, and James delivers some shocking news to Jasper. The shot Jasper took for Robert was never meant for the king. It was meant for Jasper! Who wants to kill Jasper?!