Chris Brown & Paris Jackson: New Romance Or Good Pals? The Truth About Those Cozy Pics

Chris Brown & Paris Jackson were spotted getting very close at her 20th birthday party! A source close to Breezy EXCLUSIVELY told HL if they’re friends or something more!

Chris Brown, 28, and Paris Jackson, 20, shared a big hug in a pic together at her 20th birthday bash at Hyde in West Hollywood, and the two looked so close, the celebs had many fans wondering whether they were more than just friends. A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on their friendship and how it began after Michael Jackson’s death. “Given his deep seated love for Michael, it was a no-brainer that Chris immediately reached out to the Jackson family following his death, and over time he started hanging out at the house and getting to know Michael’s kids,” our source said. “Chris particularly clicked with Paris, and over the years they’ve become really close. Chris thinks of Paris as being his little sister, and has been there for her during some really tough times.”

So, when it comes down to it, Chris and Paris are just friends. “There’s absolutely nothing romantic going on between Paris and Chris,” our source added. “They’re tight, he looks out for her, and he adores her. Their favorite thing to do is to hang out in the studio. Chris has been encouraging Paris to spend more time focusing on music, and he thinks she has a genuine, raw talent. Chris gets a bad rap and is often painted as some kind of monster, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Yes, he has anger management issues, and that’s something he continues to work on to this day, but aside from that, deep down, Chris is a really kind and caring person.”

When it comes to his friendship with Paris, Chris is fulfilling a vow he made to look after her. “Chris absolutely worshiped Michael Jackson, and after his death, he vowed to always be there for Michael’s kids,” our source said. “He’s stuck to his promise, and over the years he’s become particularly close to Paris. Chris really stepped-up after Paris’ suicide attempt. He spent a lot of time talking through things, and counselling her — just being there for her. Chris tries to always maintain a positive mindset, but he’s been through some incredibly dark times in the past himself, and he has a lot of compassion and empathy for others struggling with mental and emotional health issues.”