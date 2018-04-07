Alexandra Daddario & Zac Efron Dating: She’s ‘100% All In’ With Him, So Why Keep It A Secret?

We’re hearing that Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have indeed sparked a romance! So why won’t they confirm it?! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Are they or aren’t they?! With numerous public outings and tons of adorable photos together, a serious case can be made that Alexandra Daddario, 32, and Zac Efron, 30, are together and simply keeping it to themselves! ! So why won’t they let their fans in on their supposed blossoming relationship?! Well, thanks to our insider, we might have gotten some answers — and it turns out she might be the one who’s trying to keep it private! “Alexandra is all in with Zac but not all in about telling anyone about it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was very coy about it at the Rampage premiere to friends and her fellow Baywatch co-star The Rock has even been kept in the dark about it.”

The source went on to add that Alexandra is just trying to protect herself, but deep down, she’s totally smitten over Zac! “But people that are close to her know that this a defense mechanism because she really wants it to work and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of a great love match. She wants to make it look like she is single in public but is 100% all about Zac and the relationship they are brewing.” They may be attempting to keep things on the down low but they are inseparable lately — and clearly have tons of chemistry!

On March 30, the adorable pair were spied visiting a pet store together with their their dogs! What a sweet outing! Then, on April 5, Zac shared a photo of Alexandra, rocking a sexy dress, and her dog Levon with the caption, “Two hot b*tches.” Just admit that you 2 are crazy about each other! You’re killing us!