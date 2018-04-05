Vanessa Hudgens: Sexy In One-Piece Swimsuit & 23 More Stars In One-Pieces That Are As Hot As Bikinis

Wow! Vanessa Hudgens is working that one-piece! See her showing off her insane body in this boomerang below!

Vanessa Hudgens, 29, looks hot in a new boomerang she posted on Instagram on April 4. She’s wearing a skimpy black one-piece bathing suit and seductively twisting her body. It’s actually a throwback to when she was on set for Shawn Hook‘s music video for his song “Reminding Me,” which was released in April 2017. Vanessa sings on the song as well, and is his love interest in the video! Vanessa’s hair is up in a messy bun, with face-framing pieces giving her a sultry vibe. She’s wearing big hoop earrings — stunning!

Vanessa is showing how a one piece suit can sometimes be even sexier than a bikini! This classic, black suit is low cut in the front and on the sides, and high cut on the thighs. It covers her in all the right places, while still showing some skin! She looks amazing! She has a six-pack, which she says is thanks to a high fat diet — she eats an avocado a day! She told Women’s Health: “I eat a whole avocado a day. I need high fats. If I’m not getting enough, my body holds on to calories. We’ve been trained to think that fats are bad, but they’re so good — a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That’s the only way I can not eat carbs.” She typically eats eggs, bacon and avocado for breakfast. She has a salad with avocado and chicken for lunch, and fish or steak with vegetables at dinner.

Vanessa’s not the only one wearing a one-piece these days. Stars like Lea Michele, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ashley Graham have all also worn sexy one-piece suits — see them in the gallery attached! Vanessa is giving us summer vibes, for sure! We love this look!