Tiger Woods Vows The Masters Will Be The Start Of His ‘Redemption Tour’

Tiger Woods is back. The golf icon returned to the Masters for the first time in three years, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, he’s using this tournament as a way to move beyond his embarrassing scandals.

At 10:42 A.M. ET, fans at the Augusta National Golf Club witnessed the return of a legend, as Tiger Woods, 42, teed off at The Masters for the first time since 2015. After missing the past two events due to back problems, many are excited for Tiger’s comeback but for the golf icon, this is more than just an opportunity to add another green jacket to his legacy. “[Tiger] has had a rough road with substance issues injuries and personal family things that everyone is well versed in,” a source close to Tiger EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but now with The Masters, he feels that this will be the start of his redemption tour.”

“He is still building chapters to his storied life and career,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that Tiger wants to focus to not be on his scandals or injuries, but on his performance out on the links. “He wants this part of his life to be all about the success he had in the beginning of his career … Tiger is very inspired with his recent play and he very inspired that he finally is in a place where he isn’t hurting emotionally and physically anymore.”

Tiger could use a good showing at Augusta to remind everyone why he’s considered golf’s Greatest Of All Time. Sadly, Tiger’s name has become more associated with cheating scandals and substance abuse. His most recent embarrassment came in May 2017, when he was pulled over for DUI. He ultimately avoided jail time, as he cut a deal with the prosecutors. While the DUI charges were dropped, per the New York Post, Tiger pleaded guilty to reckless driving, earning him a year in probation, 50 hours of community service and a $250 fine. Now, with that scandal in his rear view mirror, Tiger’s ready to move on and putting the focus back on his game.

Here’s hoping he does well. Though he won 79 your titles in his first 18 years a pro, he hasn’t had a victory since August 2013 and his last major title was the 2008 U.S. Open. Yet, fans were given hope. “I got a second chance on life,” Tiger said on his website last week, according to the New York Times. The four-time Masters winner is coming off of spinal fusion surgery, a “last resort” following three less-complex operations that didn’t seem to fix his lingering issues. The surgery seemed to restore a lot of his confidence, as Tiger said that he was “a walking miracle.”