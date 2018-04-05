‘RHONY’s Luann Apologizes For Diana Ross Costume After She’s Accused Of ‘Black Face’

Oh no she didn’t! Bravo TV star Luann de Lesseps is catching major heat for her controversial Diana Ross costume! Wait until you see this pic!

This is not a good look! RHONY OG Luann de Lesseps stirred social media into a frenzy when she showed up to her co-star Dorinda Medley’s Halloween party dressed as Diana Ross on the series premiere. Although the countess proclaimed, “I’m Diana Ross because she’s fabulous,” many fans were taken aback by her decision to flaunt much darker skin and a ridiculously huge afro. In fact, some viewers are even accusing her of sporting “Black Face.” Yikes! Even fellow housewife Carole Radziwill found the costume offensive. “I think she’s tone-deaf when it comes to cultural stereotypes. She’s generally tone-deaf anyway,” Carole said.

However, Luann claims her complexion was natural. “I had makeup on, but not anything that would make me look–I had like, tanning cream on,” Luann said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. But, because of all the backlash, she’s since apologized. “I would like to clear the air, I love and respect Diana Ross, this was my tribute to her I was showing my sincere admiration. I, in no way, altered my skin color, and I did not mean to offend anyone,” Luann tweeted on April 4. So awkward, right?

Sadly, Luann’s “Black Face” scandal wouldn’t be the first time she found herself in trouble. Following her sudden and painful divorce from Tom D’ Agostino, Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017 for allegedly being under the influence and disorderly in Palm Beach, Florida, according to TMZ. Plus, she also allegedly kicked a police officer, and told bystanders, “I’m going to kill you all.” Eek! Interestingly, Luann’s drama will be featured on this season of RHONY, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.