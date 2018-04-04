Wendy Williams Staying On The Kardashian Warpath — Why She’s Seeking Revenge

Wendy Williams has been going hard on the Kardashians lately. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they’ve become her favorite target during ‘Hot Topics.’

Wendy Williams‘ Hot Topics segment is always so filled with juicy dish and scathing venom from the host towards people she has issues with. She’s never afraid to make enemies and has really ratcheted up the heat on the Kardashian/Jenner clan lately and no one in the family is off limits. “Wendy loves trashing the Kardashians because they put their entire lives on TV and social media which makes them an easy target for Wendy. Also, they are great for ratings because they are the family that everyone loves to diss,” a source close to the 53-year-old host tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But there is more to it than that. Wendy wasn’t always critical of the family. There was a loyalty to the Kardashians in the early years but somewhere along the way, they turned their back on her. Wendy even had them on her show long ago, but now the infamous family pretends Wendy was never her friend and that hurts,” our insider adds. Kim Kardashian, 37, and sister Kourtney, 38, appeared together on the show in January of 2011 when promoting Kim & Kourtney Take New York and everything was all smiles and cheer between Wendy and the sisters. They got along SO well! Kourt even appeared on Wendy prior to that when she was pregnant with son Mason Disick, 8.

Wendy was pretty friendly towards the family up until Kim’s infamous 72 day marriage to Kris Humprhies in 2011. That’s when she started having fun at Kim’s expense, but things really escalated when Kim started dating Kanye West, 40. Wendy was so sure they would never make it as a couple that she vowed to literally eat crow if he ever married her. Even after they had a child and got engaged, she still would go on about how Kanye would never say “I do” to Kim. After they wed in 2014, Wendy had a chef come on the show to make her crow stew.

“Wendy feels betrayed by them so she has no plans to ever back down from watching and judging their every move. However, Wendy is still a fan too. She still loves the family, and that is why she will continue to criticize them when they step out of line. She calls them out because she cares, and the fans do too,” our insider adds. Wendy had a massive wake up call to Rob Kardashian, 31, on her April 3 show where she called him a “slob” and dissed him for having a child with Blac Chyna, 29, telling him, ““All gloves go off when you birth with a stripper.” She added “Come on now Rob, get your act together. And, Chyna, you’re still winning in Chyna world.” OUCH! But she’s saying it out of love.