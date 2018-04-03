‘Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Why She Was So Open About Her Boob Job: ‘It’s My Body’

‘Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard started an important conversation about plastic surgery after opening up on Instagram about her choice to get breast implants. She talks to HollywoodLife about her decision & the importance of self-love.

Lindsay Hubbard, 31, went through what many women do when go through break-ups — she lost her appetite and she threw herself into her work, and as a result, she lost a ton of weight. The Summer House star bounced back strong from her stress and anxiety, but something that didn’t, were her boobs, which shrunk with her weight loss. Now, happier than ever and on the heels of the Summer House reunion on Bravo, Lindsay opened up decision to undergo breast augmentation surgery. In an Instagram post on March 16, Lindsay told her friends and fans that she “wanted physical consistency as a woman” and it was “simply time” to pull the trigger and get breast implants. “It’s not something that you randomly are like, “Why don’t I just do this?!” It actually never came into my head until Everett and I broke up last spring,” Lindsay told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I just didn’t feel as feminine as I wanted to feel. I’m in my 30s, I want to feel like I’m in my 30s as a woman, and part of that is having the physical characteristics, such as boobs!”

After making the decision, Lindsay worked with DC-based doctor, Dr. Ayman R. Hakki of the Luxxery Medical Boutique, to find her “perfect fit.” “This is not just about having big ‘fake tits,’ it’s not about a shallow or surface level decision. This is a deeper decision for me, as a woman,” Lindsay explained. “I didn’t do it for a boyfriend. I didn’t do it for anybody except for myself, and when I was ready to do that. I didn’t even go for a size D! I just went for something that fits my body and is consistent.” The response to Lindsay’s Instagram post was greater than she could imagine, and became an open forum for women who want to change something about their body, but are nervous or feel the topic is too “taboo” to discuss. “I got so many DMs, comments, support, and love, which I love starting a conversation with women, because it is a conversation to be had!” she said. “I don’t care what every one else thinks, because every one is going to have an opinion, but I don’t care. I love them and it’s my body, and I’m going to do whatever I want with my body.” We, for one, were obsessed with Lindsay’s transparency and empowering words!

You can tune in tonight on Bravo at 10 PM for the Summer House reunion tonight to see Lindsay, her new tee-tahs!