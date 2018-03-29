Allison Mack Deserves To Get Arrested, Says NXIVM Ex-Cult Member — She Had ‘Slaves’

Following the news that actress Allison Mack is expected to get arrested for her alleged role in sex cult NXIVM, a former member has spoken out on what really went down behind closed doors.

For a while, sex cult NXIVM’s existence has been kept a secret. But after the capture of it’s leader Keith Raniere in Mexico, and the discovery of Smallville star Allison Mack’s alleged involvement, it’s become a viral topic. Interestingly, former member Susan Done, who once ran NXIVM’s Washington training center, has a lot to say about the cult. “The first few days I was in shock, we’ve waited so long for it to happen,” Susan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in regards to Keith’s arrest. “Shortly after I left NXIVM, I was made aware that the New York Attorney General wanted to talk to me and a few other people about the illegal stuff that had been happening. And this was years ago, we thought something would come out of that and nothing did. It took the whole DOS sex being exposed to really get results,” she continued.

Susan believes the media’s coverage of the sex cult really helped give it’s victims the national attention they deserved. “There was the 20/20 report, Dr. Oz did something, and the New York Times. And, Catherine [Oxenberg] speaking out helped as well. Also all the articles from the Frank Report as well, it could no longer be ignored,” Susan further explained. But, it wasn’t until Keith fled the country for Mexico after the launch of a federal probe, that Susan knew the end was near. “When people run like that it’s like saying, oh my God I’ve been caught,’ so I did feel hopeful that he would be arrested eventually. Fortunately for Susan, that day did indeed come. Keith was charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy, and was extradited to Texas after his capture on March 26.

“It’s a huge relief, but I don’t believe he’s the only one that will be arrested. In the complaint, they refer to two co-conspirators, and I believe Allison Mack is conspirator number one. From what I’ve heard from the people that have been involved in DOS and have now left, is that Keith was at the top and Allison was his top madam. She was referred to as ‘the madam’ and had a pyramid of masters and slaves,” Susan shockingly revealed.

“I was told she loved to be called madam. I watched the video of the raid that happened in Mexico and I was shocked by how much Allison has changed. I didn’t even recognize her at first, she just looks so terrible. Dazed, confused, and very thin. I expect she’ll be arrested next,” Susan added. After the raid, Allison and other alleged members reportedly participated in a high-speed car chase with the police, according to the Daily Mail.