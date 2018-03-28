Beyonce, Lady Gaga & More Stars Who Started Charity Foundations To Make A Difference

It’s Women’s History Month, and today, we’re celebrating female singers that are changing the world in a huge way: by starting their own non-profit organizations.

March is Women’s History Month, and HollywoodLife.com is honoring those who have inspired us throughout our lives. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the female singers who are really doing the legwork, and have started her own foundation and/or charity non-profit organization.

Beyonce and BeyGood: Beyoncé and her foundation BeyGOOD have taken on countless initiatives over the years, teaming up with organizations like UNICEF and United Way to bring clean water to countries in need, help with hurricane relief, and build stronger communities.

Lady Gaga and the Born This Way Foundation: The “Million Reasons” singer founded the non-profit organization in 2011 with her mother Cynthia Germanotta. The foundation’s aim is to build better communities and inspire youth, and it works with partners like the Berkman Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and The California Endowment. Gaga was awarded the LennonOno Grant For Peace in 2012 for her efforts!

Miley Cyrus and the Happy Hippie Foundation: The former Hannah Montana star started this non-profit in 2014. Its mission statement reads: “The Happy Hippie Foundation rallies young people to fight injustice. The Happy Foundation provides homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable youth populations with consistent support services to build well-being, crisis response services to meet basic immediate needs, and prevention services.”

Tegan and Sara and the Tegan and Sara Foundation: The Canadian indie pop band started the foundation in 2016 to fight for economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. As Tegan told us last year: “Our focus is LBGTQ women and girls since they are underfunded and underrepresented. We are starting to write grants and fund organizations now, which is very exciting. More to come in the next year — big plans!”

