Blac Chyna BF YBN Almighty Jay Disses Wendy Williams After She Calls Him ‘Dumb’

Whoa! Blac Chyna’s boy toy YBN Almighty Jay is coming for Wendy Williams after the talk show host called him ‘dumb.’ We’ve got his scathing clap back.

Wendy Williams has only been back on the air for less than a week following her medical crisis and already she’s made a new enemy. The sharp-tongued talk show host went after Blac Chyna‘s 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighy Jay, showing a video of him and calling him “dumb.” Now the up and coming rapper is ready to make it a full on feud, coming for her on Instagram. He posted video of the segment from the March 22 Hot Topics where Wendy lit into him and captioned it, “I’m Curious, Is It Saggy When You Take Your Clothes Off.” Ewww. He also posted Wendy’s infamous pics in a black bikini where she appeared to have no booty, but still has her oversized surgically enhanced bust.

In the segment, a photo of Chy and Jay appeared behind Wendy and she commented, “He’s from Texas. He’s dumb. Not cause he’s from Texas, he’s dumb,” then said his name and gave a dagger-eyed look about his handle. She then rolled a video of Jay saying how he came across Chyna’s profile on the dating website Christian Mingle and exclaimed upon seeing it “This b*tch fire.” He slid into her CM messages and Chy responded to his e-mail “so damn we hooked up and s**t,” he excitedly announced.

After the video, Wendy lit into Jay again, saying “Chyna is playing the hell out of the entire (Kardashian) family and herself by being with an 18-year-old. An 18-year-old who sounds like he couldn’t conjugate a verb much less make music we’d want to know.” Ouch! No wonder Jay is pissed. But hey, at least Wendy knows who he is now. Chyna has her own feud with Wendy as the 53-year-old totally dissed her when she first started dating baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 31. After she accused the model of “taking full advantage”of Rob for his money and family connections, Chyna clapped back. “Wendy Bitch you’re cruisin’,” she wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, truly.. You go out there talking about my family like you just hit the pipe backstage!”

Well, Wendy picks fights with plenty of big named stars so Jay should feel honored in a weird way.