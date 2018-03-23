Khloe Kardashian Chows Down On Popeye’s Fried Chicken & Biscuits To Fulfill Pregnancy Craving

In her 3rd trimester, Khloe Kardashian’s dieting’s ‘gone out the window’! Feeling ‘guilty’ but satisfied, she indulged in tons of Popeyes, & her tweets are so relatable!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is giving into her cravings during the final stretch of pregnancy! We don’t blame her either. The reality star has kept up a strict healthy diet throughout the past few months, and now she’s finally indulging in the greasy, fried fast food we all know and love! It all started earlier this week, on March 21, when KoKo, who’s currently expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, tweeted that she had a taste for Popeyes chicken. “I am starving! I sort of want Popeyes,” she wrote. “I’m not sure though LOL the struggle is real.” Well, just one day later the mom-to-be reached the decision that she DID in fact want Popeyes — and she wanted a lot of it!

“Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days,” Khloe wrote, returning to Twitter the next night. “Letting the food craving build up is actually better lol I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT.” Along with her highly-relatable tweets, Khloe shared videos and pics of all the Popeyes she ordered, and it was an impressive haul! “Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, I love you,” the Revenge Body star wrote over one of the images. “Thank you.” Click here to see pics of pregnant Khloe in clingy dresses.

But while Khloe showed off trays of biscuits, chicken tenders, sauces, and more, she slammed a follower who accused her of using her “Kardashian perks” to get free food. “It’s called posts mates or Uber eats,” she tweeted. Khloe is due in about two weeks, so it’s no wonder she’s allowing herself to eat what she wants. After all, she’s been super disciplined up until more recently.

“In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation—but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have,” she recently shared on her app and website. “Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!” She also added, “I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL.”

Her fans have been offering words of encouragement though, telling Khloe to enjoy it while she can. “Only a few weeks left where I have the excuse to eat like this lol,” she said in response. SO true! You eat all the Popeyes you want, Khlo!