Jim Carrey is back with another piece of political artwork on Twitter, this time targeting Jared Kushner. See his latest controversial painting here!

Nobody in the Trump administration is safe from Jim Carrey‘s artistic vision! The actor, who took up painting six years ago — and is pretty damn good at it — continued his political series with an unflattering portrait of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump‘s senior advisor and son-in-law, with dollar signs in his eyes. The piece is titled “Self-Unmade Man”, a critique of Kushner’s controversial real estate business practices. Well, and Carrey’s opinion that he’s apparently going to rot in hell. You can take a look at the truly stunning painting, which Carrey posted on Twitter, below.

The “666” in the background isn’t just a reference to the devil. Kushner Properties is the owner of 666 Fifth Avenue, which the company purchased in 2016 for $1.8 billion. At the time, it was the most expensive single real estate purchase in Manhattan. But the acquisition was a major failure for Kushner; his company is now $1.2 billion in debt because of the property.

Kushner divested his interest in his real estate company when he joined the Trump administration, according to his spokesman, Joshua Raffel. However, Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Kushner for his alleged attempts to get money for 666 Fifth Avenue from Qatar, according to NBC News. The alleged attempts did not work. Kushner Properties still holds on to that massive, $1.2 billion debt.

Carrey’s previous paintings focused on similarly polarizing figures, including Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. His standouts are definitely his portraits of President Trump and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump got two portraits: one of him driving a car with Russia seen in the rearview mirror, captioned, “Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald’s troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.” The other shows Trump painted green, titled “The Wicked Witch of the West Wing and Putin’s Flying Monkeys.” Sanders got a similar treatment, with an extremely unflattering portrait simply showing her yelling. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” he captioned the painting. So, who’s Carrey’s next subject? Maybe Ivanka Trump?