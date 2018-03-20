Welcome back, David! Johnny Galecki’s character pops up in the newest ‘Roseanne’ revival promo, giving us ALL the feels! Watch now!

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” Johnny Galecki’s David says in the newest promo video. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) quips, “It’s a decorating choice called poverty.” Johnny will only appear in one episode of the revival, so this sneak peek is a real treat for fans. Johnny currently stars on The Big Bang Theory, and fans wondered after the revival was announced in 2017 whether or not Johnny would be able to reprise the role of David Healy on the ABC revival. His return was confirmed by executive producer Whitney Cummings on Instagram in Dec. 2017. He didn’t let the fans down!

Shameless star Emmy Kenney has been cast as Darlene and David’s daughter, Harris. We’re not sure what the state of Darlene and David’s relationship is in the revival, but from the new trailer alone, it sounds like he hasn’t been back to the Conner house in a long time. Johnny is totally open about doing more episodes in the future, though. “If they come back next year to do another eight or nine [episodes], I would love to do more than one,” he said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series also stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Fan favorite guest stars such as Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens Jr., and Adilah Barnes will also pop up. Christopher Lloyd will also guest star as Bev’s boyfriend, Lloyd. The Roseanne revival premieres March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.