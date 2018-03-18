Kylie Jenner’s Lips: Her Pout’s Evolution From Thin-Lipped To Lush

Take a look back at how Kylie Jenner’s lips have changed over the years! The transformation is insane!

Kylie Jenner hasn’t always had her iconic lips! The 20-year-old mama’s pout has gone through a number of stages on the route to their picture-perfect state! So, let’s take a brief stroll down memory to look back at Ky’s luscious lip evolution! Fair warning, the change might just blow your mind! See more photos of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s lips right here.

When the youngest Jenner sister was around 12-13, her lips were markedly thinner. That’s not to say they were unattractive, they simply didn’t have the Angelina Jolie-esque plumpness that we’ve come to associate with Kylie’s lips. By the time she was 15, Kylie had definitely begun to embrace bold lipstick shades but were lips remained fairly thin. However, in 2014 the gorgeous TV star’s pout began to change! Suddenly her lips had more ample curves as Kylie’s style continued to get more adventurous!

Kylie attended New York Fashion Week in 2015 where she wowed fans with her insanely full lips! However, it’s possible they might have gotten a little too big for their own good! Soon after, fans noticed that she appeared to dial back her lip injections because her pout had more shape and seemed less bloated. Clearly the process has involved some trial and error to arrive at a look the gorgeous media maven can maintain. Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie appeared to abandon lip injections all together, which doctors do tend to recommend, although we should add that there’s no evidence that such a procedure has any effect on the fetus. But her lips never quite returned to original slimness. And since her adorable baby Stormi Webster arrived, Kylie’s lips have definitely returned to their former glory! Nowadays, they’re looking sexier than ever!