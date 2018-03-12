Tiny Vs. Bernice Burgos: Who Posted The Hotter Body Shot Showing Off Sexy Waists?

Forget the battle of the booties! For Tiny Harris and Bernice Burgos, it’s now the war of the sexy waistlines. We’ve got the pics.

Big booties are SO 2017. Now it’s all about having the tiny waist to go along with massive backsides. Tiny Harris, 42, and her hubby T.I.‘s alleged ex-side chick Bernice Burgos , 37, went at it to see who has the most itty bitty midriff on March 12 in an epic war of the waistlines. The Xscap3 singer posted an Instagram story showing her bare midsection looking toned and taught above a pair of jeans and a red crop top. She wrote on the photo, “When u wanna show yo little body off” and it must have got Bernice’s attention because a few hours later she was up to flaunting her own tiny tummy!

The music video queen took to her Instagram account to show off her enviable body and every so small waistline in just a black Givenchy bandeau top and thong bikini bottoms. “Well hello 👀” she captioned the sexy mirror selfie that flaunted her super toned and tight torso to clap back at how great Tiny looked. Bernice still has such a sick booty, yet her waistline is absolutely to die for.

Both of these ladies have worked hard to get the perfect small waistline. After T.I.’s alleged affair with Bernice in the spring of 2017, Tiny went out and got herself a revenge body. She’s been working out like a fiend, sharing photos and videos off her body sculpting sessions with hunky trainer Kory Phillips via her Instagram account. As a result, the mother of three has her hottest figure in years and was able to lure T.I. back home and away from Bernice.

Bernice is no slouch when it comes to working out either though, as she’s put in long gym hours to get those super toned abs of hers. She too posts her workout videos to her Instagram account and that woman puts in a lot of effort to get her six-pack. As a result, she’s got such a sexy, slim waist to give her a total hourglass figure. We don’t know if either of these woman can match up to Kim Kardashian‘s insane 24 inch waist and 39 inch hips, but they sure come close with their sexy tiny tummies that make their booties look even bigger. Check out our gallery of Tiny and Bernice’s sexiest small waistline pics, here.