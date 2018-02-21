Tiny ‘Not Surprised’ Bernice Burgos Is Chasing Quavo & Relieved She’s No Longer After T.I.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris thinks Bernice Burgos’ reported interest in Quavo is insincere and doesn’t trust her intentions after her experience with T.I. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is not shocked to hear about reports that Bernice Burgos, 37, has her eye on rapper Quavo, 26, and wants to date him. After reports of romance previously went down between Bernice and Tiny’s husband, T.I., 37, she’s feeling glad the model is now keeping her distance and letting the couple have a chance to rekindle their marriage. “Tiny is not surprised that Bernice is after another rapper,” a source close to T.I. and Tiny EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Tiny does not trust Bernice at all and doesn’t think her intentions with Quavo are sincere. If Tiny were closer to Quavo she would call him up and warn him about messing with a girl like Bernice. Tiny thinks Bernice is way too old for Quavo and that she is only up to no good. The last thing Tiny wants is for Bernice to get her hands onto another rapper. Tiny is sick of hearing about Bernice yet again and is relieved that Bernice is not messing with her man TI. Tiny is so over Bernice and wishes she would disappear forever.”

Tiny’s opinions about Bernice and Quavo are especially interesting considering T.I. is friends with Quavo, who won the honor of MVP at the recent NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. “TI finds it hilarious that Quavo and Bernice Burgos may be in love,” the source continued. “A mutual friend told TI that things are heating up between the pair and TI was laughing after hearing about Bernice hanging all over Quavo during NBA All Star weekend in LA. TI, who is friends with Quavo, has been aware that Quavo has been hooking up with Bernice for a while now but TI does not feel one bit envious.”

T.I. and Tiny have been publicly seen together quite a few times since their estrangement and they seem to be working hard on their love so it’s no surprise that Tiny would feel strongly about Bernice’s attention toward her husband. It’s good to see the on-again, off-again couple, who share three children together, trying to maintain a good attitude toward each other within their family and we continue to wish them well.

