Pixie Lott Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At BRITS As High Slit Dress Flies Open

Yikes! Pixie Lott flashed cameras while strutting her stuff on the 2018 Brit Awards red carpet! Turns out, her dress slit was a little TOO high! See the wild pic here.

Pixie Lott, 27, had a major fashion fail at the 2018 Brit Awards on Feb. 21. While she looked gorgeous in her lavender floor-length gown, the singer ended up showing off a little TOO much when her dangerously-high slit flapped open! The incident occurred on the carpet as Pixie stepped forward to take her spot in front of the cameras. Her underwear was immediately visible, but, like a pro, Pixie quickly rearranged her skirt to conceal her undergarment. Moments later, she was posing confidently with her hand on her hip — way to recover, Pixie!

Aside from Pixie’s brief fashion mishap, the celeb undoubtedly looked stunning in her purple dress. She completed her look with silver heels and sparkly stud earrings, and like many of stars at the event, Pixie carried a white rose in her hand. The flower was to show her support for the Time’s Up movement. And after posing for some pics on her own, she was joined by her fiancé Oliver Cheshire, 29. Click here to see the 2018 Brit Awards best-dressed celebs.

Although Pixie isn’t nominated for a Brit this year, she’s been nominated a total of four times in the past, so being at the award show is no foreign territory for the star. Oliver and Pixie got engaged back in November, but so far, she’s been too busy to plan their future wedding. “We haven’t had a chance! It’s been so busy, but hopefully we’ll have time to get round to it soon,” she recently said.

But marriage or not, Pixie has already started thinking about kids — and how she won’t force them into the music industry. “I don’t think you can choose your kids’ career,” Pixie said. “If they have it in their bones you can’t deny them. But if they don’t then I would not encourage them. It’s their life.” Well said!

