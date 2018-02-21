David Beckham Has Sing-Along With Daughter Harper, 6, In Sweet Video That’ll Melt Your Heart

Joining his daughter Harper for a singing sesh, David Beckham proved not only does he have a good voice, but he’ll do anything for his little girl! Watch the precious vid.

It’s official, David Beckham, 42, is the cutest dad on the planet! Taking to her Instagram Story on Feb. 20, Victoria Beckham, 43, shared an adorable moment she captured on camera between her husband and their 6-year-old daughter Harper, and it was SO sweet! In the clip, Harper and David were unknowingly caught singing together, and their song of choice? “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie — how cute is that? Click here to see pics of David and Victoria Beckham.

Standing outside a bathroom in their home, Victoria secretly recorded David and Harper belting it out together. She wrote over the video, “Sing-along with daddy” followed by a string of laughing emojis. The best part though is that Harper and her dad’s duet was actually impressive! Not only could Harper one day giver her singer mom a run for her money, but David surprisingly has a decent singing voice as well. Talent definitely runs strong in this family!

Not only can Harper sing though, but the youngster is also a gifted skier and snowboarder. In fact, just this past weekend, the smallest Beckham showed off her skills on David’s Instagram Stories. She was joined by her dad and older brothers Cruz David, 13, and Romeo James, 15. There’s no doubt Harper and David share a special father-daughter bond. Not only is Harper the youngest in the family, but she’s also the power couple’s only girl. And it’s pretty obvious that David loves her to pieces!

On her birthday, for example, the soccer stud treated Harper to a special tea party at Buckingham Palace. A couple months later, David showed off the Lego castle he spent all night building for his daughter. “1am done…,” he proudly wrote on Instagram at the time. “Someone’s gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable are David and Harper together? Do you think Harper will grow up to be a singer like her mom?