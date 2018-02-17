Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Muscular Body While Planting Trees — See Hot Pics

Whoa! Jaden Smith was spotted doing some lawn work and showing off his sculpted muscles! Take a peek at the pics!

Doing some good! Jaden Smith and his sis Willow Smith, 17, were spotted planting trees together in Laurel Canyon Park in LA on Friday, Feb. 16. The work involved some heavy lifting and shoveling dirt. This naturally meant Jaden HAD to remove his shirt and give friends and onlookers a peek at his rock-hard abs and pecs! Although, we’re betting no one had a problem with the view! Head here for loads more photos of the up-and-comer and his sis!

As diehard fans know, this is hardly the first time Jaden has gifted fans a look at his ripped physique! Back in 2016, the son of Hollywood royalty struck a pose for a mirror selfie while flaunting the result of what we gotta assume was hours in the gym getting buff! Hey, he’s just giving fans what they want, right?! Speaking of gifting his fans goodies, back in Nov. the 19-year-old dropped his new album SYRE and fans are absolutely loving it! And frankly, so are we!

“I love Batman because in the daytime he’s Bruce Wayne, and in the nighttime he’s Batman,” Jaden told Highsnobiety. “And I feel the exact same way because in the daytime I’m Jaden Smith, but in the nighttime I’m Syre — which is my middle name and the name of my album. That’s where I pull a lot of inspiration from — reminiscing on the past, thinking about the future, the world, about how far we’ve come with MSFTSrep, and everything that we’ve done.” Clearly this guy is poised to do great things in the days ahead…besides planting trees while shirtless.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these pics as much as us?! Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!