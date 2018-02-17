Chris Brown Appears To Smoke In The Middle Of NBA Hip-Hop All-Star Game — Shocking Video

Was he smoking?! Chris Brown appeared to be discreetly sharing what looks like a cigarette with The Game at the first annual Hip-Hop All-Star Game on Feb. 16. Watch the wild video here!

Chris Brown, 28, had many people talking during the NBA Hip-Hop All-Star Game on Feb. 16 when he appeared to be sharing a smoke with The Game, 38, while the two sat down next to each other. In a video taken by a game attendee and posted by The Shade Room on Instagram, Chris can be seen handing The Game something under his knee as The Game takes it and puts it to his mouth while he keeps his head down. “Passing the blunt,” was the caption in the video and it’s definitely caused speculation that the two hip-hop stars were indeed smoking what appears to be marijuana right there on the sidelines of the court. The action didn’t appear to bother anyone, though, and The Game even commented on the Instagram video with “Weed is legal lol.” SEE THE VIDEO OF CHRIS AND THE GAME BELOW!

Although weed is definitely now legal, the suspected smoking session still seemed to shock followers. After all, there’s no smoking cigarettes at a basketball game let alone anything else! Still, it didn’t seem to affect the game and the exciting Adidas-sponsored event, which featured many top rappers, turned out to be quite the match. 2Chainz led the East Coast side of the team while Snoop Dogg led the West Coast.

When he’s not participating in a basketball game, Chris is making music. He recently made headlines when he teamed up with Remy Ma for her steamy single, “Melanin Magic” and it was hotter than ever. This guy definitely knows how to keep his followers entertained whether it’s showing off his talented music skills or potentially having a smoke with a friend!

