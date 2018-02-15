‘Nashville’ Exclusive Preview: Jonah Ditches Maddie — Is He Playing Her?

Maddie pays Jonah a visit in Miami, but he tells her has to fly out ASAP in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 15 episode of ‘Nashville.’ Is there something he’s not telling Maddie? Watch now!

Maddie (Lennon Stella) wakes up in Miami and finds Jonah (Nic Luken) on the phone outside. She walks into the kitchen and finds Twig (Dylan Arnold). Maddie and Twig share a super cute moment — who knew talk of a Denver omelette could be so adorable? — before they’re interrupted by Jonah. There’s definitely a look between Twig and Maddie when Jonah walks up. I am certain my eyes do not deceive me. Maddie asks Jonah what they’re going to do for the day, and that’s when Jonah breaks the news. Apparently, Richard Linklater is thinking about casting him for his next movie, so Jonah has to fly to Austin as soon as possible to read for him.

When Maddie asks whether or not they should head to the airport together, Jonah says, “No, you’re staying here. The guys will take care of you, and Twig will make sure they behave themselves, right?” He continues: “I’m going to get this role and you’re going to get a tan. I’ll be back tomorrow. I promise.” Maddie is understandably upset about the turn of events. She came all the way to Miami to spend time with Jonah, after all.

“I hate you,” Maddie tells Jonah, who replies, “I hate me.” Twig definitely gives Jonah the side-eye after his long-winded explanation. Is Jonah playing Maddie? Is there something Jonah’s not telling Maddie? You’re just going to have to tune in to find out! Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CMT.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jonah is playing Maddie? Do you think Twig has feelings for Maddie? Let us know your thoughts below.