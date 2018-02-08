Nicole Eggert Claims She Tried To Jump Off Bridge & Kill Herself At 15 After Scott Baio Alleged Sexual Assault

Nicole Eggert says she was in such a dark place after her alleged assault by Scott Baio that she thought of suicide. Read her heartbreaking interview.

Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert claims that she contemplated jumping off a bridge when she was just 15 years old after alleged sexual abuse by Charles in Charge costar Scott Baio. Nicole opened up about the harrowing experience in a new interview with her manager, David Weintraub, telling Entertainment Tonight that she thought about jumping off a bridge in Studio City, CA, before ultimately deciding she would survive. “I’m sobbing and I looked at it (the bridge),” she said, “And I said to myself, ‘It’s not a legit bridge, you’re not going to die, you’re going to break a lot of bones and you’re not even going to kill yourself. Get home.’

“For so long I hid it (the alleged assault) because I thought because I didn’t fight back, and because he wasn’t holding me down, that it made it OK – that I was to blame as well,” she told ET. In those days I had moments of being so hurt and so upset, and even thoughts of ending my life. You can watch the full interview above. Nicole claims that Scott began allegedly molesting her just before her 15th birthday, and that he allegedly raped her when she was 17. He would have been 25 when the alleged abuse began. Scott has denied these allegations, stating that they did once have sex, but it was when she was 18, and it was consensual.

Nicole filed a police report on February 6 after meeting with LAPD detectives at her attorney Lisa Bloom‘s office in Los Angeles. Scott’s rep told TMZ that they’re actually glad Nicole’s gone to the police. “We’ve been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It’s good that she finally has, even if it’s part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story.”

