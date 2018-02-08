8 Times You Couldn’t Tell Mila Kunis & Sarah Hyland Apart: See Their Wildest Look-Alike Pics

Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland look so similar, it’s almost scary! Here are eight times we could barely tell the two amazing actresses apart!

Chances are, somewhere in the world, there’s someone who looks exactly like you (and we’re not talking about all the twins out there)! We all know there are plenty of celebrity doppelgängers out there, too, but perhaps the two most strikingly similar celeb look-alikes are Sarah Hyland, 27, and Mila Kunis, 34. Their resemblance is so uncanny, we could barely tell them apart numerous times! Do they have something to tell us or is this all just a coincidence? Long lost sisters, perhaps?

Even though Mila is seven years older than Sarah, the two still look shockingly similar. They have similar noses, eyebrow arches, and face shape! They also seem to always rock the same hairstyles! Mila has been seen slaying some sassy short hair lately and guess who happens to have gone for the big chop too? That’s right — Sarah! However, Sarah seems to have a slightly more edgy look. She loves dark makeup and statement making lips, while Mila prefers a more natural look. Also, Sarah is constantly switching up her hair from blonde to brown, while Mila has more or less kept her dark hair.

So what else besides looks do these two have in common? Well for one, they are both phenomenal actresses! They’ve both starred in some awesome long-running series! Mila played Jackie on That 70’s Show and Sarah plays Haley on Modern Family. Both of their characters are really dramatic and absolutely hilarious! They both have some sweet significant others, too! Sarah Hyland recently confirmed her romance with Bachelorette star Wells Adams. And Mila, well, she’s still in love with husband Ashton Kutcher and we don’t for see that changing anytime soon!

