The best girlfriend award goes to…Halsey! The 23-year-old talented singer went sneaker shopping with host Joe LaPuma on the upcoming Feb. 7 episode of the Fuse TV series, Complex X Fuse, and she ended up getting her boyfriend, G-Eazy, 28, some pretty cool kicks! In an EXCLUSIVE clip released to HollywoodLife.com, Halsey explained to Joe that it’s hard to know what kind of sneakers to get G-Eazy since his sneaker collection is already super impressive. “[G-Eazy] has the biggest sneaker collection I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said. “It’s like he could give Ben Kickz like a run for his money. And I was looking around and it’s like, how do you buy a gift for someone who has everything?” She did find the perfect pair, however, and they turned out to be from one of the biggest sneaker stores in the country, Flight Club in New York.

When describing why she chose the certain pair, she said their different colors reflected G-Eazy’s opinion that duality and balance is important. “One shoe is half black, half red, one shoe’s half black, half blue so I saw them and knew I had to get them for him,” she excitingly said. “I was here in New York at Flight Club and they had two pairs and one was his size so I knew it was meant to be and I got them for him so I’m the best girlfriend ever.” Aw! She sure put thought into her gift which makes it even more special and that has got to get her serious relationship points!

Halsey’s gift for her beau is sweeter than ever just like their amazing relationship seems to be! The cute duo have been dating since around last summer when Halsey first called him “baby” in an adorable Instagram post. Last month, they made headlines when they got close and kissed and cuddled while performing their hit song “You and I” on Saturday Night Live.

Halsey’s Complex X Fuse “Sneaker Shopping” episode airs on Feb. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Fuse.

