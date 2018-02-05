‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Katie Cries To Lisa Vanderpump After She’s Called Fat

Awkward! While at a party to honor Lisa Vanderpump’s new role at ‘Beverly Hills Lifestyle’ magazine, Kevin Lee told Katie she desperately needs to lose weight.

Katie found herself the victim of body-shaming comments, during the Feb. 5 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when Lisa Vanderpump‘s longtime friend Kevin Lee accused her of being dangerously overweight. During a party to honor Lisa’s new role at Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine, Katie was serving drinks to Kevin, when he asked, “What happened to you? You were much thinner than this.” Then, he added, “You gained a little bit of weight. You have to work on it.” Eek — how awkward! Katie didn’t retaliate, but she started crying when she told Lisa what had happened. Lisa, who looked quite shocked, told Katie that she’s the most beautiful girl in the entire restaurant. We’re not too sure that’s accurate, but it was sweet of her to say. Apparently, Katie nearly died in 2009 when she fell through a skylight, 25 feet down a flight of stairs, and had to have her jaw wired shut for a bit. She even lost a few teeth! So to see how far she’s come is pretty remarkable. But Katie was still really bummed about what Kevin had said to her.

Meanwhile, Stassi had planned the party, but she struggled to convince her bitter ex-coworkers to lend a hand. Jax showed up 30 minutes late, so Lisa had to ask her son to bartend. And when Jax finally did show up, Lisa told him to “f*** off”. And Ariana almost opted out of working the event, as she just despises Stassi. Apparently, she thinks Stassi is a racist — something Stassi vehemently denied with tears streaming down her face.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Tom Schwartz‘s triplet brothers came for a visit and Tom Sandoval gave them a makeover. Plus, Jax’s anger issues — mainly with Kristen — sent him running back to reiki therapy, where he expressed that he’d like to start going by his real name again… Jason.

