Ryan Mckenna: 5 Facts On The Kid Who Took A Selfie With Justin Timberlake At Super Bowl

The Eagles weren’t the only stars of Super Bowl 52. Lucky fan Ryan McKenna has gone viral on Twitter because of his adorable selfie with Justin Timberlake.

Super Bowl 52 was a night to remember! From the Philadelphia Eagles’ incredible win to Justin Timberlake’s entertaining halftime show on Feb. 4, the list goes on. However, footbal fan Ryan McKenna has found himself on everyone’s radar after being spotted taking an iconic selfie with JT during his halftime performance. Ryan first got our attention when pictures surfaced of him looking down at his phone during the show. Turns out he, like every millennial, was trying to update his social media because he took a must-see pic with NSYNC‘s very own. Because of this, he deserves a moment, and we compiled a list of everything you need to know about him!

He’s 13-years-old. Ryan had no idea that his Super Bowl experience would include getting to meet Justin Timberlake. “I just thought to myself, I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,” Ryan said in an interview with TwinCities.com. He’s a seventh-grader at Derby Academy. Ryan currently lives in Hingham, Mass. He flew to Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday Feb. 4 and is planning to leave on Monday Feb 5. Ryan is set to make an appearance on Good Morning America. Because of his shocking selfie moment, many news outlets have invited him to be on their shows in hopes of finding out how he managed to snap the photo. We are dying to know also! His social media has blown up. Rightfully so, Ryan has become a social media celebrity. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMS, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram,” Ryan said. He attended Super Bowl 52 with his family. Ryan flew out to the game with his Father John McKenna. “We had the great opportunity to come see the Super Bowl. Never in a million years did we think this would happen,” John said when asked about his son’s photo with JT.

