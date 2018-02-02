Cardi B Reacts To Joseline Hernandez’s New Diss Track: Is She Going To Clap Back?

Joseline Hernandez just dropped a scathing diss track about Cardi B. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if the Grammy nominee is going to clap back at the cheap shots.

Joseline Hernandez is showing how incredibly jealous she is that Cardi B, 25, beat her to the top of the rap game and she’s taking it out on the former Love and Hip Hop: New York star with a new diss track. She calls Cardi a “Bronx bitch” as well as a “hoe” and is clearly looking to get a rise out of the Grammy nominee. She’s not going to get it though. “Joseline is desperate to get into a war with Cardi but it’s not going to happen. Cardi isn’t dumb she knows what Joseline is after and she has no plans to clap back for one big reason. Cardi is out of Joseline’s league,” a Cardi insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Engaging in a battle with her would be a big step down. When you think about it that’s more of a diss than anything she could say back in a rap battle,” our insider adds. Cardi hasn’t had anything to say about the song “Hate Me Now,” which Joseline just teased on her Twitter. Ignoring her altogether is the best possible clap back as if Cardi did or said anything about it, it would get Joseline the publicity she’s so obviously seeking with the song.

In her triple platinum smash “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi rapped “These expensive, these is red bottoms/ These is bloody shoes” Joseline tried to take her down with the lines “…drag a Bronx b–ch yea I said it… Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon a– b–ch, bloody, my a–! Who the f–k cosigned this hoe?” Yeah, we’re so not there for this either.

Even Josline’s own fans are piling on about how pointless the rage is towards someone she doesn’t even know! While both ladies started out as strippers then moved on to VH1’s Love and Hip Hop shows, that’s where it all ends. Cardi got a record deal and hit the big time when “Bodak Yellow” went to number one on Billboard Hot 100 chart in Sept. of 2017. Every top artist in the industry wants to do a collaboration with her (JLO!!!!) and Cardi just performed at the friggin’ Grammy Awards alongside Bruno Mars with their catchy single “Finesse.” What’s Joseline got? Yeah…NONE of that. No wonder why her jealousy is showing through in a song.

