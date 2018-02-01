This Magic Liquid Lipstick Is Loved By Celebs & Costs A Lot Less Than Kylie’s Lip Kits

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ star Erika Jayne has a famous song that says ‘it’s expensive to be me’ but her fav lip color won’t break the bank.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne always looks ultra glam. Sure, she has a hair and makeup team, but she just revealed she keeps a bunch Lime Crime’s Velvetine Lipsticks in her purse at all times! Girl, we feel you. It’s better to be prepared! The brand has 42 shades of pinks, reds, nude, purples and more in their signature Velvetine formula. The matte lipstick is not drying and super pigmented. They are only $20, a lot less than Kylie Jenner‘s Lip Kits, which are $29. And you won’t need a lip liner with this lipstick!

They also have bundles, which will save you even more money. The Girls Girls Girls: all-killer, no filler! set is five nude shades that look great on all skin tones, and it’s only $75. What a deal! Perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift for your BFF, maybe? Erika seems partial to nudes and pinks, but if you want a bold color look no further than Riverdale‘s Cheryl Blossom. The character is known for her bold red lip. It’s actually Lime Crime’s Matte Velvetine in Red Velvet! Actress Madelaine Petsch told us, “I’m obsessed with Lime Crime because it doesn’t rub off.” Now we have the answer to the red lip mystery of what is she wearing?!

