Is Harry Styles Telling Friends He’s Ready To Propose To Camille Rowe?

Harry Styles and his rumored girlfriend, model, Camille Rowe are reportedly getting serious! — But, is it… engagement serious? We’ve got the scoop you don’t want to miss!

Harry Styles, 23, and Camille Rowe, 28, have reportedly been dating since mid 2017. However, they’ve kept their apparent romance under wraps. — Neither the singer or model have addressed or confirmed the dating rumors. But, “Harry’s getting serious with Camille — so much that he’s been telling friends he wants to propose.” a report from Life & Style magazine claims. In fact, the mag reports “he’s been raving about Camille not being like any of the other girls he’s dated.”

While it seems as though Harry and Camille are moving at rapid speed, it’s Harry’s friends who reportedly want the pair to move even faster. “They’re already joking that he and Camille will make beautiful babies,” the insider admits. Nonetheless, “Harry’s telling them to slow down on that front.” Despite this report from the magazine, HollywoodLife.com too spoke with a source close to Harry, who tells us he’s not even close to any talks of an engagement, let alone marriage.

“Harry and marriage and engagement are still a bit away from being a reality. He really wants to figure out his career and where it will go in the next few years before taking time to settle down with Camille or anyone else for that matter,” the insider reveals. And, while Harry is the settling down type, who wants a family and marriage one day, “he isn’t a settling down right now type of guy.”

The rumored lovers were most recently photographed enjoying a sushi dinner together in LA on January 24. They were then spotted again on January 28, grabbing lunch together in West Hollywood.

Harry and Camille were first romantically linked back in August 2017, when they were spotted at a show together in New York City. It’s unclear how the two met or linked up, but many have placed guesses on their mutual friend, Alexa Chung, 34.

Before Camille, Harry was previously linked to Instagram-famous chef, Tess Ward, for a brief time in the beginning of summer 2017. And, who could forget Harry’s former highly-publicized relationships with Taylor Swift, 27, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Caroline Flack, 37. Meanwhile, Camille has reportedly dated musicians Andrew VanWyngarden and Devendra Banhart. So, it seems as though Harry is her type.

