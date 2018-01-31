Gregg Sulkin & Sistine Stallone Caught Kissing On Intimate Dinner Date As Romance Heats Up

Gregg Sulkin, 25, and Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine, 19, were spotted PDAing up a storm on a romantic LA date, and insiders say Gregg is ‘completely smitten’ with the model!

Gregg Sulkin, 25, and Sistine Stallone, 19, are moving fast! The British actor was spotted “packing on the PDA” as they dined together at the reopening of Los Angeles’ Hyde, as a spy tells Page Six in a Jan. 30 report. “They were holding hands, kissing,” the witness says, adding that they were “adorable together.” Ah, to be young and in love!

“He seems completely smitten,” the source adds of Gregg, who famously dated Bella Thorne, 20, for a year. The witness also notes that Gregg and Sistine were also seen hanging “in the nightclub side of the space” along with Michael B. Jordan, Mickey Rourke, Odell Beckham Jr., Billy Corgan and Scott Eastwood. See more photos of Gregg and Sistine here.

Gregg and Sistine were previously caught holding hands while having lunch in Beverly Hills on Jan. 24. While they didn’t take it any further than that lowkey PDA in front of the paps, from this new report it’s clear that they’re no longer being as shy about their budding romance!

Meanwhile, neither Gregg nor Sistine has posted publicly about their relationship on social media, but Sistine has been posting steamy shots as usual. She shared a bikini pic on Jan. 27, commenting that the winter in Los Angeles is “brutal.” Doesn’t look so bad to us!

LA winter is brutal 🙄 A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:09pm PST

