Will Ferrell suffered a bloody head wound on ‘Saturday Night Live’ during his opening monologue. Is he alright? Take a look!

He’s back! Saturday Night Live‘s favorite son Will Ferrell has returned to the comedy show that made him a star to host again on Jan. 27! But it wasn’t all fun and games — when he stepped onstage for his monologue, there was a concerning gash on his forehead. But it turned out that the bloody injury was just part of the act, which included jokes of amnesia and a botched rendition of “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” from Annie. The comedian kept the laughs going through the show; he even reprised his trademark role as George W. Bush. We’re dying! Check out more images from this season of the long-running comedy show here!

Although it’s easy to overlook the opening monologue on a sketch comedy show, we’ve gotten some unforgettable moments from hosts when they tested out their stand-up comedy chops. When Jessica Chastain hosted on Jan. 20, she paid tribute to the Women’s Marches across the nation with a sassy rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” alongside cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong and it was pretty incredible.

And when Kevin Hart rolled by on Dec. 16 he treated the studio audience and viewers at home to a few moments of his routine. He just became a father for the third time last year and lets fans know that, initially at least, he wasn’t all that excited about taking on fatherhood again because he feared the day his newborn son Kenzo would arrive at the “Terrible Twos.”

“The thing is, for me, I didn’t want to deal with that 2-year-old age again. That was my fear. That’s a tough age, man. You gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child. All you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child.” Then he hilariously showed fans what a conversation between him and 2-year-old sounds like: “‘Hey. Hey! What I say? Look at me. Look at me! No. What I say? Look at me. No. What I say!‘” It’s easy to see why this guy sells out arenas!

