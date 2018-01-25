HRVY: Rising UK Singer & Musical.ly Star Wants To Do A Music Video On The Moon One Day

HRVY is only 18, but with millions of social media followers and even more video views, he’s just getting started. Here’s what’s next for the British sensation after his hit ‘Personal!’

HRVY, who hails from Kent, England, is quickly becoming one of the world’s biggest social stars — and he’s got the musical talent to back up all of those numbers. “It’s one of my favorites,” he tells us of his latest single “Personal,” which is a bop and a half. “It represents [my sound] the best.” The video has about 50 million views to date, and you’ll see why after HRVY breaks down the deeply honest track. He also previews what’s to come in 2018.

Welcome to New York! So your EP Talk To Ya has had a little time to breathe. How have the fan reactions been?

The fans like it, which is really cool! A lot of them like the slow songs. They like “Phobia” from my first EP, which is a slower, more heartfelt song. Then a few of them like the uptempo, dance-y songs like “Personal.” So I decided to do both on this EP! Fans like to dance to it.

Do people bring signs to shows?

They do! They’ll put really ugly, old pictures of me from the Internet on them. [Laughs] But they’re really creative, they’ll put fairy lights and they look amazing.

How did writing “Personal” come about?

We were in the studio with a few friends, writers, producers. Sometimes instead of writing about personal experiences, we write about things we just want to write about. So we thought we’d write about a kid who’d been cheated on in high school, and it stemmed from there. I’ve done a few live shows and “Personal” seems to go down really well with fans. They vibe to it.

Any new videos coming?

In the next few months there will be some new music and videos! Very soon.

If budget weren’t a problem, what would your dream video concept be?

Definitely would go to the moon. Do a music video on the moon, 100%. Has there been a music video on the moon yet? I bet there hasn’t. I’ll be the first.

That needs to happen. In the meantime, do you want to do another tour?

I’d love to. All around the US and the world, actually. I’m based in London, and I love it there, but I love coming to the sunny weather in LA and occasionally New York.

Any plans for a full album to follow up your EP?

Eventually. I want to come out with some singles first, because I’m still trying to find my sound. I want to keep putting out songs and see what people like and what I like, and I’ll put an album out when I’m ready!

Who do you want to collaborate with?

So many people. Ed Sheeran. He’s British as well. I wish I bumped into him in London, but unfortunately, we haven’t yet. Justin Timberlake is really cool — he can sing, dance and act. I’d like to collaborate with him as well.

Who do you want to tour with?

Someone with a really big production! When I see a live show, I love when they have big sets and dances. Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift. Anyone with pyrotechnics!

Which band would you drop everything to join if you were asked?

I’d go back in time and be part of NSYNC.

Have you had a memorable gesture from a fan?

They write letters, which are so personal, and it’s really nice.

Do you ever write back?

Do you know what? Instead of writing back, now I feel like I DM back! It’s easy just to DM instead of writing a letter. “Heart emoji.”

Who makes you starstruck?

Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Tori Kelly…Beyonce. I’d be on my ass if I met Beyonce.

Can’t blame you. On the other side, has there been a celebrity fan of you?

Jenna Marbles and Millie Bobby Brown followed me! And Tyga.

What’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

I’ve got a few games I’m addicted to at the moment. My high score on Rush is 405.

Is that high?

I’ll let you go in a second!

Okay. [We play a round of Rush on his phone.] …I got a 4.

You got a 4.

And you have a 405.

It’s practice. I’ve been doing it a long time.

Keep up with HRVY here.