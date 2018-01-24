Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Met Brad Pitt’s Kids For 1st Time In Unexpected Run-In

A casual stop by Brad Pitt’s house became more than Jennifer Aniston bargained for. His kids were reportedly at home! What happened when Jen & the Jolie-Pitts met?

Jennifer Aniston reportedly decided to swing by ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s home to give him a book on interior design, according to a source who spoke to InTouch Weekly. You know, as you do. What she didn’t know is that four of Brad’s six kids were there to greet her! Jen and the Jolie-Pitt kids have never met (because why would they?), so this was a huge event for all involved. “It was a momentous day. The kids knew who Jen was and were familiar with her from TV and magazine photos, but they treated her like a normal friend of their father’s,” the source said. It sounds like they don’t know that she’s their dad’s ex-wife, though!

Jen arrived and the kids were outside riding bikes and skateboarding,” the source told InTouch. Brad and Angelina Jolie‘s four youngest kids were reportedly there: twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 13. “Taking the situation in stride, Brad casually introduced them to her as they played. Jen was taken by how kind, well-mannered and unaffected they seemed. She especially got a kick out of Knox, who is the spitting image of a young Brad.” Well that’s nice, if a bit awkward! Jen’s rep has denied this story. A source close to Brad said that it’s “100% false.” It should be noted that the photo InTouch used on its cover of Jen “meeting” Knox is actually a still from her 2010 movie The Switch. Shady!

Still, the source insists that Jen “stayed for about an hour [at Brad’s house] but told the kids what a pleasure it was to meet them an extended an invite to them to come over and visit her sometime. Or they could go for a walk in the park someday and get some burgers and ice cream.”

If you were thinking that this sticky situation would hit a nerve with Angelina, you’d be correct. She was allegedly not cool with Brad’s ex (and her onetime nemesis) reportedly hanging out around her children! The kids really didn’t help the situation, either. “Of course the kids went right home and told Angelina about meeting ‘that lady Jennifer’ and as expected, she went ballistic,” the source claimed. “She immediately left word with Brad that she was furious. She told a confidant [that ‘Brad’s gone too far!'”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Jen will ever get back together? Let us know!